CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CREATION OF AN “INCLUSIVE SIOUX CITY” COMMITTEE

The city council has approved a resolution to creating the “Inclusive Sioux City” advisory committee.

The group will be made up of 11 people including nine members of the public plus City Manager Bob Padmore and a council member who will be non-voting members of the committee.

Padmore says the idea came from meetings with local NAACP members following the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and protests that took place all over the country:

Padmore says the committee’s mission will be to increase equity, diversity, and inclusiveness in City government and our community:

The committee’s nine voting members will serve four-year terms and must reside in Sioux City.

They will include one member each from the NAACP, Unity in the Community, the Native American, Religious, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ Communities and two at Large residents.