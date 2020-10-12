BRAD MELTZER – I AM ANNE FRANK & I AM BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

Author: Brad Meltzer (illustrated by Christoper Eliopoulos)

Books: I AM ANNE FRANK & I AM BENJAMIN FRANKLIN (Ordinary People Change the World)

Publishing: Dial Books; Illustrated Edition (October 13, 2020)

Synopses (from the Publisher):

The 21st book in the New York Times bestselling series of biographies about heroes tells the story of Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the U.S. who helped draft the Declaration of Independence while making important scientific contributions.

This friendly, fun biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great–the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of an icon in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers and that always includes the hero’s childhood influences. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos. This volume features Founding Father and scientist Benjamin Franklin.

The 22nd book in the New York Times bestselling series of biographies about heroes tells the story of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl who documented her life while hiding from the Nazis during World War II.

This engaging biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great–the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of an icon in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos. This volume features Anne Frank, whose courage and hope during a time of terror are still an inspiration for people around the world today.