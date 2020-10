METRO COVID NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 12TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 38 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DIPPED SLIGHTLY TO 15.2 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 6387)

THREE MORE DEATHS WERE REPORTED BY COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS, A MAN OVER THE AGE OF 81 AND A MAN AND A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80.

THAT BRINGS THE DEATH TOLL TO 81 COVID RELATED CASES IN THE COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 54 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OVER THE WEEKEND OUT OF 421 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2421 NEGATIVE 10,927 )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 10 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1378 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (200 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASE. (157 POSITIVE CASES)

UNION COUNTY HAD 16 NEW CASES WITH 145 TOTAL ACTIVE CASES. (571 POSITIVE)

