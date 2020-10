METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 10TH & 11TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 52 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY AND 85 ON SATURDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 15.3 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6349)

COVID RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS REMAIN AT 72 PATIENTS LOCALLY, WITH 44 OF THOSE FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 33 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1368 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 6 NEW CASES. (198 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASE. (156 POSITIVE CASES)

UNION COUNTY HAD 41 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND WITH 129 TOTAL ACTIVE CASES. (555 POSITIVE)

