HEELAN GRADUATE LOSES LIFE IN CEDAR FALLS ACCIDENT

A 2020 graduate of Bishop Heelan High School has died in a traffic accident in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The high school released a statement that Isaac Roerig was a pedestrian when he was struck by a semi in Cedar Falls late last week.

Roerig was a freshman music education major at the University of Northern Iowa and died from his injuries.

His father, Todd, had been the religion teacher at Mater Dei for the last several years and this year moved onto the staff at Bishop Heelan and is the cross country coach.

Roerig is the 2nd member of Heelan’s class of 2020 to die in less than four months.

Photo provided