WOODBURY COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS SPENT SUNDAY AFTERNOON BATTLING A MASSIVE FIELD FIRE NEAR ANTHON.

THE FIRE WAS FIRST REPORTED AROUND 12:30PM NEAR THE 2300 BLOCK OF LUCAS AVENUE.

STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS SWEPT THE FIRE THROUGH THE COUNTRYSIDE.

ELECTRICITY WAS TURNED OFF AT 210TH AND LEE AVENUE AROUND 4:15PM AS THE FIRE SPREAD NORTHWEST OF ANTHON.

NO INJURIES HAD BEEN REPORTED AS OF 4:45PM.

Photos by Woodbury County Emergency Management