ERNST COMPLETES CHARITY MOTORCYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA

U-S Republican Senator Joni Ernst completed her annual motorcycle ride fund raiser this weekend.

The ride began Saturday morning in Sioux City with more than 100 motorcycle enthusiasts and supporters joining the Red Oak Republican Ernst on the ride.

In past years, Ernst’s fundraiser also included a hog roast, but the pandemic changed the format to her event this year:

Ernst says the funds generated will go to a pair of charity organizations:

The participants spent Saturday night in Des Moines and completed their ride Sunday afternoon in Davenport.