Members of the American Legion Wasmer Post #241 of Le Mars presented a “Quilt of Valor” to Senator Joni Ernst in Sioux City before she started her cross-state motorcycle charity fundraiser on Saturday.

Ernst says she was honored and proud to receive the quilt, which legion members across the nation usually present to past veterans and officials:

The quilt was made in patriotic colors of red, white, and blue.