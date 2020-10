WOODBURY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT TRAINING CENTER DEDICATED

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEDICATED THEIR NEWLY RENOVATED PRAIRIE HILLS TRAINING CENTER EAST OF SIOUX CITY IN CEREMONIES THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE FACILITY WAS FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE OLD COUNTY HOME AND WAS ALSO PREVIOUSLY USED AS A DETENTION FACILITY FOR LOW RISK OFFENDERS.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS HIS DEPUTIES PUT A LOT OF WORK INTO HELPING REMODEL THE FACILITY:

OC…….LOOK SO GOOD. :20

THAT HELPED SAVE THE COUNTY MONEY FOR THE $350,000 PROJECT TO REPLACE A BUILDING THAT WAS A DRAIN ON RESOURCES:

OC……….FOR PAVING. :18

DREW SAYS THE COUNTY MAY ALSO RECOUP SOME OF THE EXPENSE BY LEASING THE FACILITY FOR TRAINING SESSIONS FOR OTHER GROUPS.

PARTS OF THE FACILITY WERE DEDICATED TO HONOR CURRENT AND PAST MEMBERS OF THE DEPARTMENT.

THE TRAINING CLASSROOMS ARE NAMED FOR FORMER SHERIFF DAVE AMICK, THE K-9 TRAINING CENTER FOR K-9 SGT JIM BAUERLY, THE WEIGHT ROOM FOR FORMER SHERIFF GLENN PARRETT AND THE GUN RANGE FOR CHIEF DEPUTY DENNIS SIMMONS.