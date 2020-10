TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A CAR AND A SEMI AT 18TH AND BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE VEHICLES COLLIDED SHORTLY AFTER 3PM AND THE CAR RECEIVED HEAVY DAMAGE TO THE DRIVER’S SIDE OF THE VEHICLE.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR AND A PASSENGER WERE EXTRICATED AND TAKEN TO MERCY ONE WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NORTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 75 LEADING TO 18TH STREET WERE CLOSED FOR OVER AN HOUR.

Photo courtesy KMEG