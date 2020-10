METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 9TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 66 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE STAYED AT 14.9 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6212)

TWO MORE DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A MAN OVER THE AGE OF 81 AND A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80.

THAT MAKES 78 DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

COVID RELATED HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE NOW AT 72 PATIENTS LOCALLY, WITH 43 OF THOSE FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 127 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2367 NEGATIVE 10,560 )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 9 NEW POSITIVE CASES. THEY REPORTED THEIR 24TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (1335 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES. (192 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (155 POSITIVE CASES)

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES (102 TOTAL ACTIVE. 514 POSITIVE)

