ERNST TO BEGIN STATEWIDE BENEFIT RIDE IN SIOUX CITY

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s Ride Across Iowa kicks off this weekend in Sioux City.

The two-day motorcycle ride by the incumbent Republican Senator who is a combat veteran and motorcycle enthusiast includes six stops across the state.

All proceeds will benefit the Puppy Jake Foundation and the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation’s Derecho Disaster Recovery.

Ernst will be joined in Sioux City by 4th District Congressional candidate Randy Feenstra and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

The kickoff for the ride will begin at 8:30am at Rooster’s Harley-Davidson, located at 1930 Lewis Blvd in Sioux City.