CITY SCHOOLS RELEASE LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

The Sioux City Community School District had 6 newreports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school the past week.

Contact tracing has been done through Siouxland District Health.

Only one classroom was placed in Emergency Response Virtual Learning, a first-grade class at Leeds Elementary.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools reported four positive cases, one student each at the high school and Holy Cross elementary and one a staff member each in the administrative offices and at Sacred Heart elementary.

That’s the lowest number of new cases in the Catholic buildings this school year.