BOBBLEHEAD COMMEMORATES VP PENCE DEBATE WITH HARRIS

The fly that spent over two minutes on Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate with Senator Kamala Harris Wednesday set the internet abuzz and is now being commemorated with a special bobblehead.

Phil Sklar is the CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee:

On a base bearing his name, the bobblehead features Pence in his debate-night suit with a fly on his head:

Political bobbleheads were some of the earliest bobbles available for purchase starting in 1960 with John F. Kennedy the first politician captured in bobblehead form;

Sklar says bobbleheads of all 45 United States Presidents have now been produced with the “Neglected Presidents” Series filling in the missing president bobbleheads.

You can find them all on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website and online store at bobblehead hall dot com.