YODPRASIT SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison on federal drug charges.

42-year-old Monee Yodprasit was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In a plea agreement, Yodprasit admitted that between June and November of 2019 that he conspired to sell more than 50 grams of pure meth.

Law enforcement seized more than 2 pounds of cocaine, over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of heroin, approximately $24,000 in cash and two loaded guns from Yodprasit’s residence

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Yodprasit to 387 months’ imprisonment.