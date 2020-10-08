SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE TO HOLD “VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSES” SUNDAY

October is Fire Prevention month and Sioux City Fire Rescue normally has open houses for the public to tour all of its fire stations; and also does school visits for fire prevention.
The pandemic has changed that this year.
Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Collins says this Sunday Fire Rescue will host a virtual open house on the department’s Facebook page:
This year’s theme centers on kitchen fires and prevention:
Another change in Fire Prevention month affects elementary schools.
Collins says firefighters have visited the schools every year since 1970 during October:
Collins says that Sioux City Fire Rescue is still conducting free home fire safety inspections and providing two free smoke detectors for those homes that need them:
If you would like a SAFE home inspection, call (712) 279-6377 for an appointment.