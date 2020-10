President Donald Trump will host the largest virtual rally in radio history Friday on the Rush Limbaugh Show to be heard here on KSCJ.

Limbaugh made the announcement on his show and website Thursday:

OC………forward to it. :17

You may send in questions to the president by going to the Limbaugh show’s website;

OC…….in radio history. ;15

You can listen to and take part in the virtual rally starting at 11:06am Friday on the Rush Limbaugh Show here on KSCJ.