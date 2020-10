METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 8TH

THURSDAY SAW A SPIKE IN NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN THE METRO AREA.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 109 NEW CASES OF IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 14.9 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6146)

TWO MORE DEATHS WERE REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A MAN AND A WOMAN EACH OVER THE AGE OF 81.

THAT MAKES 76 DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE NOW AT 71 PATIENTS LOCALLY, WITH 42 OF THOSE FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 14 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 152 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2358 NEGATIVE 10,442 )

UNION COUNTY HAD 29 NEW CASES WITH 102 TOTAL ACTIVE.

(514 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 43 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1326 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 5 NEW CASES. (185 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 5 NEW CASES. (155 POSITIVE CASES)

