LEDERMAN SAYS GOP HAS BIG VOTER EDGE IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans have a big advantage in total registered voter numbers in South Dakota.

Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes is the State Republican Party Chairman and says they are continuing to push voter registration:

Lederman says soon after next month’s election, the planning will begin for the 2022 campaign.

Several of the state’s constitutional officers and a number of legislators will be term limited and new candidates will have to be found:

Lederman says they have a good recruiting base to choose from:

The deadline to register to vote for this year’s election is October 19th.

Jerry Oster WNAX