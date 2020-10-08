LEDERMAN SAYS GOP HAS BIG VOTER EDGE IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Republicans have a big advantage in total registered voter numbers in South Dakota.
Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes is the State Republican Party Chairman and says they are continuing to push voter registration:
Lederman says soon after next month’s election, the planning will begin for the 2022 campaign.
Several of the state’s constitutional officers and a number of legislators will be term limited and new candidates will have to be found:
Lederman says they have a good recruiting base to choose from:
The deadline to register to vote for this year’s election is October 19th.
Jerry Oster WNAX