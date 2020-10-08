GRASSLEY HOPES FOR SMOOTHER SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION WITH BARRETT

Confirmation hearings begin Monday for President Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy on the U-S Supreme Court and both of Iowa’s U-S senators are serving on the Judiciary Committee.

Senator Chuck Grassley chaired the panel in 2018 when the president’s pick of Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, after much contention.

Grassley hopes it will be different next week with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Grassley says he has -not- made up his mind yet about confirming Barrett, while he did approve of her appointment as a federal judge in 2017 and today calls her “very well qualified.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee has 22 members — 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

Two Republicans on the panel are in isolation due to COVID-19, which raises the question of a possible 10-10 tie that would mean the nomination doesn’t get out of committee.

Unless more members of the panel are unable to attend, Grassley says he is -not- concerned about a tie vote, even with two fellow Republicans in isolation with COVID.

While Barrett is expected to attend the hearing in person, Grassley says he’s not sure how many other people will actually be in the room.

Monday will be devoted to members of the committee making speeches about the nominee.

The questioning will run next Tuesday and Wednesday, with each senator being allotted a total of 50 minutes to quiz Barrett about her judicial philosophy.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst also serves on the committee.

