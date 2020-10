FEENSTRA HOPES FOR HOUSE AG COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENT IF ELECTED TO CONGRESS

STATE SENATOR RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL IS THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT.

FEENSTRA DEFEATED INCUMBENT NINE TERM CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING FOR THE NOMINATION IN THE IOWA PRIMARY THIS PAST SUMMER.

KING WAS STRIPPED OF HIS COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS OVER A YEAR AND A HALF AGO, AND FEENSTRA SAYS IF HE IS ELECTED, HE HOPES TO BE APPOINTED TO THE HOUSE AGRICULTURAL COMMITTEE:

FEENSTRA HAS ALWAYS BEEN A PRO LIFE CANDIDATE SINCE HE FIRST RAN FOR THE STATE LEGISLATURE AND SAYS THAT WILL CONTINUE IF HE IS ELECTED TO CONGRESS;

FEENSTRA HAS BEEN CRITICIZED BY SOME WHO SAY IS RELUCTANT TO DEBATE HIS DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT, J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE DEBATED IN THE PRIMARY AND WILL SOON FACE SCHOLTEN IN A DEBATE:

HE SAYS ONE OF THE POINTS THEY DIFFER ON IS ENERGY.

FEENSTRA BACKS ETHANOL AND BIODIESEL FUELS WHILE HE SAYS SCHOLTEN FAVORS THE DEMOCRATIC PROPOSAL OF A “GREEN NEW DEAL” SPONSORED BY NEW YORK CONGRESSWOMAN ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ:

FEENSTRA MADE HIS COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”.