TOM PETERSON FOUNDATION ENDS WITH GIFT TO COMMUNITY THEATER

The foundation honoring the memory of one of Sioux City’s best known media personalities is ending operations by making one final donation.

The Tom Peterson Memorial Foundation board of directors has agreed to end operations and make a final contribution to the organization it’s supported over the last 26 years, the Sioux City Community Theatre.

Dave Washburn is the foundation’s president, and says the non-profit organization was founded in 1994 after the accidental death of well-known KCAU weather anchor and Community Theater General Manager Tom Peterson:

The foundation was started by Tom’s sisters, his close friends and supporters of the theater who hoped to keep his legacy alive by funding special projects there:

During its 26 year history, the foundation has granted over $200,000 in support to the theater.

The final grant to the community theater was approximately $22,000 and represented the final amount of funds available from the foundation.