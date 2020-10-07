Statistics find one of every four women are victims of domestic abuse — both in Iowa and nationwide.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Cathy Van Maanen, spokeswoman for SafePlace in Le Mars, says it’s likely all of us knows at least one domestic violence victim.

OC………”are startling” :15

While the numbers are far more serious for women, Van Maanen says domestic violence is not just a women’s issue.

OC…….”their age” :19

Van Maanen says domestic violence doesn’t necessarily have to mean an assault has occurred, as it can also be emotional and mental in the struggle for power and control.

OC……..”piece of their life” :18

Van Maanen says possible red flags in a domestic violence relationship may include a spouse that checks phone calls, or constantly looks at the spending of money from their spouse or significant other.