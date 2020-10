METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 7TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 53 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 14.6 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6037)

ANOTHER DEATH WAS REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 41 TO 60.

THAT MAKES 74 DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 16 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 189 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2344 NEGATIVE 10,304 )

UNION COUNTY HAD 27 NEW CASES WITH 84 TOTAL ACTIVE. THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS TENTH DEATH FROM COVID-19 CAUSES. (485 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 7 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1283 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASE. (180 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (150 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————