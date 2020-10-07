IOWA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION NUMBERS SET ONE DAY RECORD

Iowa’s coronavirus website shows 444 patients were being treated for Covid-19 in an Iowa hospital Tuesday, a one-day record number for the state.

Governor Kim Reynolds says hospitals in northwest Iowa are seeing the largest increases in admissions.

OC……community spread.” :06

The governor says those who are most vulnerable are the most seriously ill.

OC…….”health conditions” :10

Locally, 62 people are hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals with Covid-19 related illness.

Thirty-five are from Woodbury County and the rest are from the surrounding tri-state region.

The governor’s staff spoke with hospital administrators Tuesday to discuss the spike in Covid-related admissions.

OC………that they’re prepared.” :08

Reynolds says this month’s surge is related to the spread of Covid through Iowa’s rural counties.

State officials have reached out to pastors and superintendents in northwest Iowa to talk about how to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor says President Trump’s Covid diagnosis is a good reminder that none of us live in a bubble.

OC………of Iowans.” :22

Sixteen rural counties have testing rates showing 15 to more than 31 percent of residents tested in the past two weeks had the virus.