“BIG GIVE” LOCAL DONATIONS TOP $120,000

THE TOTAL IS IN FOR TUESDAY’S “BIG GIVE” FUNDRAISING EFFORT BY THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION TO HELP OVER 90 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS.

OVER 93-THOUSAND DOLLARS WAS CONTRIBUTED ONLINE BUT

FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KATIE ROBERTS SAYS OTHER DONATIONS WERE MADE IN A VARIETY OF WAYS:

OC………AT THEIR OFFICES. :23

ROBERTS SAYS THAT RESULTED IN THE OVERALL TOTAL RAISED FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL EVENT TOPPING LAST YEAR’S AMOUNT:

OC……….OVER $120,000. :06

ROBERTS SAYS IF YOU MISSED TUESDAY’S EVENT, YOU MAY STILL DONATE TO THE BIG GIVE:

OC………TO THOSE ORGANIZATIONS. ;23

KSCJ AND OUR POWELL SISTER STATIONS BROADCAST FROM THE LOCAL HY-VEES THROUGHOUT THE DAY AS PART OF THE EFFORT.