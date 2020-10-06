SOUTH SIOUX CITY CONTINUES GREEN ENERGY EFFORT

Wednesday is “Energy Efficiency Day” and South Sioux City has a variety of projects that use alternative forms of energy to power the city.
South Sioux City has a goal to be the greenest city in Nebraska.
City Administrator Lance Hedquist says over half of the city’s energy now comes from renewable sources:
South Sioux is the only city in Nebraska with financial support from Tesla, as well as with Tesla-owned solar panels.
The city has a 21 acre solar energy farm where Tesla’s 1,200 solar
panels soak up sunlight.
Hedquist says the city is building a $1.8 million battery storage facility that will be charged from their solar field.
That project is the first of its kind between North Dakota and Texas and should be operational sometime this winter.
The city also operates four electric cars:
Hedquist says the city also plans to increase its purchases of wind energy, because those prices are now lower than they have been in the past.