The Sioux County Sheriff has identified the victim who was found dead in a burned car in a cornfield Friday night near Ireton.

Investigators say 78-year old Rudolph Martinez of Hawarden most likely suffered a medical condition which caused him to leave the roadway.

His vehicle then came to a stop in a chopped cornfield.

The field, and ultimately the vehicle, started on fire with the victim inside.

The Sioux County Sheriff says foul play is not suspected.