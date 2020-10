MORE LEGAL WRANGLING OVER IOWA ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS ISSUED A “STAY” — SO A POLK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE’S RECENT RULING ON ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS SENT TO VOTERS IN WOODBURY, LINN AND JOHNSON COUNTIES IS UNLIKELY TO INTO EFFECT BEFORE THE NOVEMBER 3RD ELECTION.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS:

OC…….SOQ :43

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS DESPITE THE RULING BY THE POLK COUNTY JUDGE, HE WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION REGARDING WOODBURY COUNTY JUDGE PATRICK TOTT’S PREVIOUS RULING ON THE MATTER:

OC………..HERE IN WOODBURY COUNTY. :23

GILL SAYS HE HAS HEARD FROM AROUND THREE-FOURTHS OF THOSE VOTERS WHO PREVIOUSLY REQUESTED AN ABSENTEE FORM THAT WAS PRE-POPULATED:

OC…….GOOD ABOUT THAT. :19

SATELLITE VOTING BEGAN AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER MONDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

GILL SAYS THE FIRST TWO DAYS OF EARLY VOTING HAVE HAD A GOOD TURNOUT, WITH AROUND 350 PEOPLE CASTING BALLOTS MONDAY AND AROUND THE SAME NUMBER TUESDAY.