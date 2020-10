KINGSLEY WOMAN’S DEATH RULED SUSPICIOUS

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY INTO THE DEATH OF A 54 YEAR OLD WOMAN FROM KINGSLEY WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND IN A RESIDENCE MONDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES SAY AN ACQUAINTANCE OF THE VICTIM DISCOVERED THE BODY AT 111 WEST 3RD STREET IN KINGSLEY AND CALLED 9-1-1.

THE WOMAN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AND THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER RULED THE DEATH AS “SUSPICIOUS”.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE MANNER AND CAUSE OF DEATH OF THE WOMAN IS UNKNOWN AND AN AUTOPSY HAS BEEN SCHEDULED WITH THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY.

THE WOMAN’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Updated 9:38am 10/6/20