Jager stepping down from Morningside College athletic directors position

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Morningside College) – Morningside College announced Tuesday, Oct. 6, that Tim Jager has resigned as athletic director effective December 15, 2020.

“Tim has done a remarkable job as our athletic director the past eight years. His record of service to Mustang athletics is exemplary, and our programs have only flourished under his leadership. I am incredibly grateful for his dedication to Morningside and wish him nothing but the best on his future endeavors,” said Morningside College President John Reynders.

Under Jager’s leadership, Mustang athletics has won the GPAC All-Sports Trophy five times, amassed a number of conference and national titles, and is home to student athletes who regularly receive recognition for academics and outstanding character.

Jager has also served on a number of conference and national committees affiliated with the NAIA, and has been part of a number of committees and initiatives on the Morningside campus.

“Tim embodies the qualities we look for in our student athletes. He understands what it is to be a strong competitor and a person of great character, and it is reflected in the work he has done here at Morningside and beyond,” said Vice President for Student Life & Enrollment Terri Curry.

Jager came to Morningside as head wrestling coach in 2004, where he had the task of re-establishing the program after a hiatus. During his eight seasons as head coach, he compiled a 75-41-2 record and was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2012 after guiding the Mustangs to back-to-back GPAC Championships. He received the honors of GPAC Coach of the Year in 2008, NAIA North Region Coach of the Year in 2011, the Bob Bubb Coaching Excellence Award in 2011, the GPAC Coach of Character Award in 2011, and is a past president of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Association.

Following Morningside, Jager will assume a new position with Sunnybrook Church.

Morningside officials are developing a plan to fill the athletic director position to be shared in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to msidemustangs.com.