BRIAR CLIFF INCREASES CAMPUS COVID RESPONSE LEVEL

Briar Cliff University has elevated their COVID operation level from yellow to orange as a precautionary measure relating to recent events and the positive case trends being reported in Woodbury County.

At operation level orange, risk is considered moderate to elevated for all but high-risk individuals.

Students and employees are on campus but will utilize more options to learn and work remotely to limit in-person contact.

The operation level will remain at orange through October 18th.

University officials will continue to evaluate, assess, and make changes as needed.