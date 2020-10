STUDENTS TAKE PART IN NATIONAL 4-H WEEK

THIS IS NATIONAL 4-H WEEK, WHICH TAKES PLACE EACH YEAR DURING THE FIRST FULL WEEK OF OCTOBER.

IOWA 4-H IS THE PREMIER YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION, AND SPOKESMAN KEVIN POTTEBAUM SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS CHANGED A FEW THINGS OVER THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS, BUT HASN’T STOPPED STUDENTS FROM PARTICIPATING:

OC……….THEY’VE DONE. :23

THOSE COMMUNITY SERVICE PROJECTS COULD ALSO EARN A PRIZE FOR THE 4-H MEMBERS:

OC……..YOUTH INTO 4-H :19

THE PANDEMIC SHUT DOWN MOST AREA COUNTY FAIRS THIS SUMMER, INCLUDING WOODBURY COUNTY’S, BUT POTTEBAUM SAYS MANY 4-H STUDENTS STILL GOT TO SHOWCASE THEIR WORK AND LIVESTOCK:

OC……..TYPES OF THINGS. :15

POTTEBAUM SAYS SOME OF THE AREA 4-H CLUBS HAVE MET VIRTUALLY.

4-H IS NOT JUST FOR RURAL STUDENTS EITHER.

NORTH AND EAST MIDDLE SCHOOLS IN SIOUX CITY HAVE 4-H CLUBS, AS WELL AS SOME ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.

MANY OF THE CLUBS WILL TAKE PART IN RAISING FUNDS AS PART OF TUESDAY’S “BIG GIVE” EFFORT.