SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS CONVENE IN SPECIAL SESSION

Governor Kristi Noem addressed a special session of the South Dakota legislature Monday morning before lawmakers began to consider legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds.

South Dakota was awarded $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus Relief Funds.

OC……..very specific costs. :16

The governor says some of the money has already been allocated:

OC……..vulnerable. :21

Noem listed other allocations and advised lawmakers to follow the guidance from the treasury department:

OC…….will be audited. :26

The money must be spent by December 30th of this year on covid related expenses that have occurred since March 1st.

COURTESY SD PUBLIC BROADCASTING