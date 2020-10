NATIONAL NIGHT OUT SET FOR TUESDAY AT RIVERSIDE PARK

SIOUX CITY WILL HOST A NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENT IN RIVERSIDE PARK TUESDAY EVENING.

IT’S PART OF THE EFFORT TO PROMOTE NEIGHBORHOOD INVOLVEMENT IN CRIME PREVENTION AND PARTNERING WITH THE LOCAL POLICE.

THERE WILL BE GAMES AND A BIKE RODEO.

FOOD WILL BE PROVIDED AS A DRIVE THROUGH OR EAT OUTSIDE OPTION.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE ENCOURAGED.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACES AT SHELTER NUMBER 6 IN RIVERSIDE PARK FROM 5PM UNTIL 7PM.