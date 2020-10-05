ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WALK RAISES OVER $45,000

Siouxland residents who took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this past Sunday raised over $45,000 to support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Because of the pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the area.

The top fundraising team was “Team Remember Me, Mom” which raised more than $5,500.

Mary Lynn Fritz, Team Captain for Remember Me, Mom, raised over $3,800 in honor of her mom; Michele Mareau,

Fundraising continues through the end of the year, and anyone can donate to a team or walker to help reach this year’s $87,000 goal.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.