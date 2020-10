3RD ANNUAL “BIG GIVE” WILL BENEFIT DOZENS OF LOCAL AGENCIES

THE THIRD ANNUAL SIOUXLAND BIG GIVE WILL BE HELD TUESDAY TO BENEFIT AROUND 90 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS.

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY FOUNDATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KATIE ROBERTS SAYS IT’S A ONE DAY BLITZ TO RAISE MONEY FOR A VARIETY OF LOCAL CAUSES:

OC…….A FINANCIAL GIFT. :14

THERE’S A 10-DOLLAR MINIMUM DONATION ONLINE, AND YOU MAY DONATE TO AS MANY ORGANIZATIONS AS YOU WANT.

ROBERTS SAYS THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TO DONATE AS WELL:

OC……… SOUTH SIOUX. :11

KSCJ AND OUR POWELL SISTER STATIONS WILL BROADCAST FROM THE HY-VEES THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

TO SEE A COMPLETE LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS TO DONATE TO, LOG ONTO SIOUXLANDBIGGIVE.ORG