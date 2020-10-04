SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE TO MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION

The South Dakota state legislature will meet in special session Monday to consider legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds.

That includes the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Governor Kristi Noem first announced the special session on September 21st and says she is looking forward to hearing the legislature’s recommendations on the use of the money.

The session will begin at 10 a.m. with the Governor addressing a joint session of the legislature from the chamber of the House of Representatives.