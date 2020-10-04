FIRE PREVENTION WEEK FOCUS IS ON THE KITCHEN

This is National Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

South Dakota State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says “Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries while unattended cooking is the leading cause of fires in the kitchen.

He says people need to be careful and attentive when using any type of heating source in the kitchen.”

Firefighters also use this week to remind the public, especially children, about making sure how to get safely out of homes during a fire and the importance of having working smoke alarms on all floors of your home.