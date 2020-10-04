FATAL ACCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION IN SIOUX COUNTY

The body of an unidentified person was found in a burning vehicle about a mile and a half north of Ireton, Iowa Friday night.

The Sioux County Sheriff says the 2007 Jeep Commander was found fully engulfed about a 1/4 mile into a corn field just before 9pm Friday night.

The body of the victim was discovered inside the Jeep.

The body has been taken to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of relatives.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.