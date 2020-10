MONDAY IS THE FIRST DAY YOU MAY CAST BALLOTS TO VOTE IN THE NOVEMBER 3RD GENERAL ELECTION.

SATELLITE VOTING IN WOODBURY COUNTY BEGINS AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY RECREATION CENTER, WHICH IS THE OLD CITY AUDITORIUM, AT 8AM.

VOTING HOURS ARE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 4:30PM EACH WEEKDAY THIS MONTH.

SATURDAY VOTING WILL BEGIN ON OCTOBER 24TH.

FOR THOSE WHO WISH TO VOTE BY MAIL, ABSENTEE BALLOTS WILL BE MAILED OUT TO THOSE WHO HAVE REQUESTED THEM STARTING MONDAY.