REYNOLDS SAYS TRUMP’S TEAM WILL CARRY CAMPAIGN FORWARD THROUGH COVID

Governor Kim Reynolds made a swing through northwest Iowa Friday, with stops in Sioux City and Le Mars.

Reynolds discussed the latest COVID-19 trends in northwest Iowa with Plymouth County health officials, and commented about President Trump and the First Lady testing positive:

The governor says she has frequently been tested for COVID-19, and has tested negative each time:

As for how the president’s re-election campaign will be impacted, Reynolds says Trump is surrounded by a strong team that will help spread his message.

She’s pleased with the president’s accomplishments:

Governor Reynolds also spoke briefly with the staff members that perform the Test Iowa coronavirus testing at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars.