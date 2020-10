METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 2ND

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 84 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE BACK TO 15.1 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 5781)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 25 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 262 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2288 NEGATIVE 9844 )

UNION COUNTY HAD 36 NEW CASES WITH 84 NOW ACTIVE, AN INCREASE OF 26 NEW ACTIVE CASES.

THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 8TH DEATH FROM COVID-19. (84 ACTIVE, 444 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 3 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1225 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 5 NEW CASE. (172 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 5 NEW CASES. (140 POSITIVE CASES)

