Several lawsuits are being filed by family members of the victims of a plane crash that killed four people from the Le Mars area.

Dennis Morrice reports:

Killed in that plane crash were 49-year-old Ed Anderson of Le Mars, 36-year-old Patrick Kellen of Le Mars, 15-year-old Samantha Clark of Le Mars, and 28-year-old Tyler Douvia of Merrill.

The lawsuits seeks unspecified damages.