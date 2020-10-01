WARRIOR HOTEL TO HOST BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS “TOUR OF HOMES”

The Warrior Hotel will be the showcase host of this year’s Tour of Homes to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

Executive Director Kristie Arlt of Big Brothers Big Sisters says the pandemic caused the agency to change how the annual fundraiser would take place:

OC……….smartest thing. :17

Instead, the newly remodeled downtown Warrior will be the location of a special tour:

OC………this hotel is. :15

Tours start Thursday, November 19th and run through Saturday, November 21st.

They will be limited to 20 people per tour and masks will be required.

Arlt says the agency supports one-to-one mentoring relationships with many local children, and resumed in person meetings in July after suspending them in March:

OC………list of kids. :15

Most of the children on the list are boys.

Tickets for the tour are first come first served and can be purchased for $45 each online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling the agency at 712-204-4998