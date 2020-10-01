TWO INJURED IN CAR-MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HAMILTON BLVD

Two people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Hamilton Blvd. and W. 24th Street around 8:15 Wednesday night.

Sioux City Police say the motorcycle was southbound on Hamilton Blvd. when it struck a northbound Nissen Sentra broadside that was making a left-hand turn onto W. 24th Street.

The 26-year-old male operator of the motorcycle was transported to MercyOne and then life-flighted to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Nissen was uninjured but a 17-year-old girl who was a passenger had to be extricated from the car by Sioux City Fire & Rescue.

She was transported to MercyOne with serious injuries.

Both occupants of the car were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.