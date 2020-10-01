Home Local News TWO INJURED IN CAR-MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HAMILTON BLVD

TWO INJURED IN CAR-MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HAMILTON BLVD

By
Woody Gottburg
-
38
0
SHARE

Two people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Hamilton Blvd. and W. 24th Street around 8:15 Wednesday night.

Sioux City Police say the motorcycle was southbound on Hamilton Blvd. when it struck a northbound Nissen Sentra broadside that was making a left-hand turn onto W. 24th Street.

The 26-year-old male operator of the motorcycle was transported to MercyOne and then life-flighted to an Omaha hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Nissen was uninjured but a 17-year-old girl who was a passenger had to be extricated from the car by Sioux City Fire & Rescue.

She was transported to MercyOne with serious injuries.

Both occupants of the car were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR