SOUTH SIOUX CRIME RATE DROPS BY 9 PERCENT

OVERALL CRIME NUMBERS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN DECLINING THROUGH THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE CITY HAS RECEIVED THE OFFICIAL NUMBERS SHOWING A DROP IN 2019 FROM 2017 AND 2018:

CHIEF MAHON SAYS OVERALL THE CRIME RATE DROPPED BY AROUND 9 PERCENT:

ALL OF MAHON’S OFFICERS RECEIVE A BONUS FROM THE CITY BECAUSE OF THE LOWER CRIME RATE:

THE NUMBER OF TOTAL CRIMES DROPPED IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 1116 IN 2017, TO 1016 IN 2018 AND THEN 915 LAST YEAR.