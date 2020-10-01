PENCE TOUTS TRUMP’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN IOWA CAMPAIGN STOP

With just over a month until Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence returned to Iowa to campaign Thursday.

Pence spoke to about 275 people at a Carter Lake manufacturing plant and began by praising President Donald Trump’s performance in Tuesday night’s debate:

Pence touted President Trump’s appointments to federal courts drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

He promised a Covid vaccine would be available before the end of this year and the country’s economy would continue its comeback.

This is Pence’s sixth visit to Iowa this year and he hinted at his own aspirations to run for president in 2024.

After the crowd chanted: “four more years” for Trump, Pence gave the audience a check list for speaking with their neighbors.

Later Thursday Pence spoke at a fundraiser in Des Moines for The Family Leader, a Christian conservative group.