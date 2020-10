ONE PERSON KILLED IN CRASH NEAR REMSEN

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH NEAR REMSEN.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE COLLISION OCCURRED AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 3 AND HIGHWAY 140 AROUND 5:45 P.M.

A NORTHBOUND CAR FAILED TO YIELD AT A STOP SIGN AND PULLED INTO THE PATH OF AN EASTBOUND MINIVAN.

THREE OTHER PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.