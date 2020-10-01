FIVE ARRESTED AFTER MULTIPLE SOUTH SIOUX HOUSES HIT BY GUNFIRE

Five suspects have been arrested and charged in the investigation of two shots fired incidents this week in South Sioux City.

The first incident occurred Tuesday night just after 9:30 when shots were fired into an occupied residence at 229 East 16th Street.

South Sioux Police say no one was injured and that incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Wednesday morning around 11:45 another shooting took place at the same address.

Several unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing walked toward the residence and numerous shots were fired.

That house and two other nearby occupied residences were struck.

No one was injured.

The suspects ran and were chased by residents of the home.

A car involved in the shooting crashed in the 200 block of East 15th Street while fleeing from the scene.

Occupants fleeing from that vehicle fired shots at the individuals that were chasing the suspects.

No one was injured but an unoccupied nearby residence was struck.

32-year-old Daniel Hilden and 26-year-old Francisco Ceron were arrested in the area shortly after the shooting.

After further investigation, 23-year-old David Hernandez, 23-year-old Alvaro Vite and 24-year-old Miguel Ceron were arrested leaving a residence on East 12th Street.

All five face several assault and gun related charges and were booked into the Dakota County Jail.

David Hernandez DOB: 07/21/1997: Criminal Attempt to Commit 2nd Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Unlawful Discharge of Firearm into Dwelling, Discharge of Firearms: Prohibited Acts, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Attempt to Commit 2nd Degree Assault and Conspiracy to Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Daniel Hilden DOB: 12/30/1987: Conspiracy to Commit Attempt to Commit Second Degree Assault and Conspiracy to Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Francisco J Ceron DOB: 10/02/1993: Conspiracy to Commit Attempt to Commit Second Degree Assault and Conspiracy to Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

Miguel A Ceron DOB:06/12/1996: Conspiracy to Commit Attempt to Commit Second Degree Assault, Conspiracy to Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Aiding and Abetting Attempt to Commit Assault 2nd Degree.

Alvaro Vite DOB:10/28/1996: Conspiracy to Commit Attempt to Commit Second Degree Assault, Conspiracy to Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance.